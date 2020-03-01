CHANDLER, Emily G. (Barton)

Chandler - Emily G.

(nee Barton)

Entered into rest on February 24, 2020. Emily (Barton-Besecker) Chandler completed her last adventure and was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus. Born on February 3, 1943, in Olean, NY to the late Walter and Thelma (nee Follick) Barton. Loving sister to Walter (Beverly) Barton, Gary (Delores) Barton, Karen (late Gene) Kwiatkowski, Timothy (Bernadine) Barton and Ann (Alan) Henderson. Emily's greatest joy in her life was her children, Doris Besecker, Flint (Jeannette) Besecker, Saundra (Ray) Besecker and Mark (Alice) Besecker; her grandchildren Megan, Justin, Zachary, Riley, Noah, Chaz, Emily, Dennisha, Serafina, Amiera, Adora and her great-grandchild Gideon. Her Uncle Walter (Joanie) Follick held a special place in her heart along with many nieces and nephews. Emily had a passion for fishing and lived life to the fullest with no regrets. A celebration of life with family to follow. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo, in her name, are appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com