CELMER, Rita T. (Kline)

February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hendrick "Henry" Celmer; loving mother of Nelson (Susan), Brian (Katherine), David Celmer, and Felicia (Garrett) Nievin; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren; great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Benny (Dorothy) Kline, Bridget (Sigmund) Sloan, and Genevieve (John) Rottger; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was privately held at St. Benedict's Church. Memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 100 Sylvan Pkwy., Ste. 101, Amherst, NY 14228, in Rita's memory. Rita was an active member of the Secular Franciscan Order of St. Joseph's Fraternity and a life member of the St. Benedict Altar & Rosary Society. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com