BOVE, Joseph Sr.

BOVE - Joseph Sr. February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan C. (nee Bozarth) Bove; loving father of Vincent A. (late MaryAnn) Bove, Joey (Floyd Jenkins) Bove Jr. and Stephanie D. (Daniel Cimino) Bove; cherished grandfather of Vinny, Bryce, Victoria and Jenna; dear son of the late Wilma (Vincent) Dantonio and the late Anthony (MaryJane) Bove; brother of Anthony Jr. (Nancy) Bove and the late Joanne Bove; step brother to Gene (late Patricia) Gallelli; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday, March 3 from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry Street), where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.