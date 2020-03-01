BLAIR, Ruth Anne

Died peacefully with her family by her side on February 22, 2020. Survived by her devoted, loving husband, Ron; sons Mike (Donna), Dan (Amy), Brian (Lanie) and Alan (Ashley); grandchildren Dylan (Ariel), Hailly, Mason, Danielle, Chloe; and great-grandchildren Otto, Max, and Woody; predeceased by three of her children: Patrick, Wendy and Kevin. A memorial talk will be given to celebrate her life at the Bradford, PA, Kingdom Hall, Saturday, March 7, at 2:30 PM.