BATES, Ruth Jean (Hartman)

BATES - Ruth Jean (nee Hartman)

Of Hamburg, NY, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Jean was born on December 13, 1925 to the late Frank and Mary Hartman; cherished wife of the late James E. Bates; dear mother of Barb (John) Kunz, Jim (Jill) Bates and Virginia (Michael) Louisos. She loved her grandchildren, Jenalee (Adam) Herb, James Bates and James Louisos and great-grandchildren, Jaidyn and Jacob Herb. Jean received a B.A. from Good Council College and a M.A. from Buffalo State College. For 20 years she taught third grade in the West Seneca Schools. Jean made lifelong friends while singing, traveling and competing with the Buffalo Gateway show chorus, which she helped establish in 1962 as the Hamburg Sweet Adelines. The family will be present on March 20th, from 4-8 PM, At LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC., FUNERAL HOME, HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main Street, Hamburg NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 21st, at 11:30 AM, at St. Bernadette's RC Church, 5890 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY.