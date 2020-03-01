BARRETT, Thomas E.

BARRETT - Thomas E. Of Buffalo, February 21, 2020. Born in Clearfield, PA, on September 21, 1951. Son of the late Donald H. and Viola Schilling Barrett; dear father of Theresa Barrett, Heather Dawn (Michael) Blauser, Scott A. McPherson Barrett; brother of Mildred (Charles) Hechen, Ronald (Joyce) and Frances E. (Donna) Barrett; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thomas was a 4th Degree K of C Buffalo Assembly 720. Funeral is private. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Condolences sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com