BARKER, Lydia Irene (Dunn)
Entered into eternal rest February 18, 202, wife of the late Leland T. Barker; dearest mother of Bridget Barker Richardson; grandmother of Genevieve Irene Richardson, Philip and Gabrielle Richardson; great-grandmother of Hailey Richardson and Owen Richardson; also survived by a host of other relatives and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11 AM-12 Noon at Bethesda World Harvest International Church, 1365 Main St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Bishop Michael Badger officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
