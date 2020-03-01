BANKS, Deborah L. "Debi"

BANKS - Deborah L. "Debi"

February 28, 2020, loving daughter of the late Guy and Margaret Banks; dear sister of Joan Price and Ken (Lori) Banks; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Monday from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM in Riverside Baptist Church, 346 Ontario St., where Debi was an active member for many years.