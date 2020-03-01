ADAMS, Ruth D. (Hoffmann)

Of Buffalo, NY, February 14, 2020, at the age of 97, beloved wife of the late George E. Adams Jr.; dear mother of George III (Rachelle) Adams, David R. (Barbara) Adams, and Carolyn Ann (Richard) Young; dearest grandmother of Tamara Storch, David Jr. (Monica) Adams, Deborah Adams (fiance; Lenin Garcia), Nicole Pawlik, Stephanie Young, and Danielle Young; great-grandmother of Connor Storch, Olivia Adams, Benjamin Mattice, and Kali Rose Metzler; great-great-grandmother of Persephone and Tenneyson Scherer; sister of the late Alvin Hoffmann; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, March 3, from 4-6 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd.), where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com