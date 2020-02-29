St. Joe's gets another crack at Canisius in Manhattan Cup final; Timon to meet O'Hara for Woj Cup

A familiar foe awaits St. Joe’s in its first Manhattan Cup final appearance in nine years.

After winning 60-48 against St. Francis in Saturday night’s semifinal at the Koessler Center, St. Joe’s will return Tuesday to meet Canisius for the Monsignor Martin A division title in the next chapter in Western New York’s most storied basketball rivalry.

“This is what this team was made for and I’m really excited about it,” Marauders coach Gabe Michael said. “It’s not even about St. Joe’s and Canisius on Tuesday. It’s about winning a championship.”

Sophomores Justin Glover and Josh Haskell each scored 16 points to lead St. Joe's (20-5) in its third win this season against St. Francis. The Marauders pulled away in the second half after going into intermission with a 26-24 lead.

“We didn’t play our best offensive game but on defense, we were entirely locked in and we played together,” said senior guard Daesean Ashley, who chipped in nine points. “Before the game, I said this is the best team I’ve ever been on, the most fun brotherhood I’ve ever been a part of and I didn’t want it to end.”

St. Joe’s played its fourth straight game without leading scorer Jaden Slaughter, but Michael said the junior guard is “pretty close” to returning from an ankle injury.

Senior forward David Bartholomew and junior guard Amiel Collins each scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders (9-16).

St. Joe’s, ranked fourth in The News’ large school poll and 15th in the state in Class A, hasn’t played in the Manhattan Cup championship since 2011.

The Marauders will try to win their first league title since 2008 and snap a 19-game losing streak against rival Canisius, ranked third in WNY and eighth in the state. The Crusaders earned a bye into the Manhattan Cup final by winning the regular season title, winning 77-67 at St. Joe’s on Feb. 14 after a 61-57 home victory in first meeting.

“Canisius is a great team,” Michael said. “They’ve had our number. We have to find a way to be tougher than them, which we haven’t been in the first two games.

•••

In the B division, top-seeded Bishop-Timon St. Jude will face defending state champion Cardinal O’Hara at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Richard Wojciechowski Memorial Cup, renamed this year to honor the late St. Mary’s coach and athletic director.

Timon (16-9) put itself in position to win its first league championship since 2001 with a 73-48 semifinal rout of St. Mary’s.

Junior guard Jamyier Patton scored 27 points and sophomore Kamar Goudelock had 15 points and three assists for the second-ranked team in The News’ small school poll.

The Tigers will be playing for a league championship for the first time since reaching the 2014 Manhattan Cup final.

“It’s awesome,” coach Jason Rowe said. “This is a historic school and just to be a part of it is a blessing for me. The kids have been fighting and been through a lot this year. If we can pull this out, along with football team and coach (Joe) Licata winning a championship, it gives us something to build on in the future.”

Senior guard Peter Duane led St. Mary’s (8-16) with 18 points.

O’Hara, the No. 4-ranked small school in WNY, is returning to the championship game for the third straight year after coming back from an early 14-point deficit to defeat Nichols 69-60.

“Our guys saw us raise a banner for last year’s team at the beginning of the season and I think they want to be part of that again,” O’Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti said.

Senior guard Avion Harris scored 21 points and sophomore Keiyan Clarke added 17 for the Hawks (10-15) in a rematch of last year’s B division title game.

Sophomore guard Jesse Adamu had 21 points to lead Nichols, which opened with a 14-3 run and led 24-15 after making six 3-pointers in the first quarter.

“Our guys didn’t panic,” Pulvirenti said. “And I credit that to the tough schedule we played. We are battled tested and we’ve been saying all year that is going to come to fruition.”

The Vikings (6-19) have been without senior Aidan Horan for the final 10 games of the season. Before being sidelined with an ankle injury, Horan averaged 21.7 points, tying with Patton for the Monsignor Martin lead.

Timon and O’Hara split their regular season series, with the road team winning both matchups. Timon came back from 15 points down to win 63-57 on Jan. 10 and O’Hara won 80-79 on Jan. 31.

“They were two very competitive games,” Pulvirenti said. “Timon is a tough team and we’ve got to be better than we were today to beat them.”