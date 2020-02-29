Sports talker Rome to make tour stop at Shea's

Jim Rome is returning to Buffalo.

The nationally syndicated sports radio talk show host will appear April 11 at Shea's Performing Arts Center for the first stop on his relaunched tour. It won't be a live version of the radio show, which airs weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. on ESPN 1520 in Buffalo.

Rome made a tour stop in Buffalo in 2001, at the downtown baseball park now called Sahlen Field. During that visit, he welcomed guests including former Sabres coach Scotty Bowman, then-Bills president Tom Donahoe and comedian Jay Mohr.

Unlike his last visit, the tickets for his event at Shea's won't be free. The prices start at $21.50.