Lewiston man shot at while investigating possible burglar

A man escaped injury last week when shots were fired at him when he stepped outside his home on Chew Road to see why his car alarm was sounding, Town of Lewiston Police reported.

Police said that the victim’s grandmother heard the alarm shortly after 3 a.m. Monday and awoke him. He discovered a window was broken on his vehicle, then heard noises in some brush along his driveway. A man wearing a mask and all-black clothing emerged from the bushes, asked “What’s up?” and proceeded to raise a shotgun and fire several shots. The victim ran back inside and called police, who located four spent 12-gauge shotgun shells near the driveway.

The vehicle was heavily damaged, according to the report, but there was no indication that anything had been stolen from it. A search of the area failed to turn up any sign of the suspect.