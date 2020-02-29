College Hockey: Canisius routs Mercyhurst, Niagara wins on Senior Night

Canisius men’s hockey ended its regular season on a high note with a 6-0 rout of Mercyhurst at the Mercyhurst Ice Center in Erie, Pa., Saturday night.

The Golden Griffins will head into the Atlantic Hockey playoffs at 10-18-6 overall and 9-13-6-0-3 in conference play.

Matt Long paced Canisius with one goal and an assist for two points. He was one of 11 Griffs to appear on the score sheet. Jacob Barczewski made 21 stops to earn the shutout.

Niagara wins on Senior Night

Niagara scored four goals in the second period and cruised to a 5-2 win over Robert Morris on Senior Night at the Dwyer Ice Arena.

Senior Ben Sokay had a goal in his last regular season game with Niagara. Jack Billings led the team with four points on one goal and three assists.

Niagara trailed 1-0 after the first period before roaring to life in the second. Jared Brandt opened the scoring for the Purple Eagles with Sokay adding another just 15 seconds later.

Niagara finishes the regular season at 12-18-4 overall and 11-12-4-2 in AHA play.

The Atlantic Hockey playoffs begin on Friday. Canisius is the no. 9 seed and will play no. 8 Bentley while Niagara is the no. 5 seed and will enjoy a first round bye.