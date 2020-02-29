Clarence woman seriously injured as snowmobiles collide in Adirondacks

A Clarence woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when two snowmobiles collided at high speed on Fourth Lake in the Adirondacks, police in the Town of Webb reported.

Ann Moeller, 55, of Blossom Court, was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica with a head injury, a broken leg and internal injuries, police said.

Also seriously injured and taken to the same hospital was the other snowmobile operator, Brian R. Corey, 49, of Poughkeepsie.

Police reported that Corey, who was riding a 2018 Yamaha snowmobile, made a hard U-turn when he realized other members of his riding group had turned back and drove directly into the path of a 2019 Ski-Doo operated by Moeller, who was headed toward Eagle Bay.

Police said both snowmobiles were destroyed and left a large amount of debris on the ice.