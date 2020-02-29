Jeff Skinner hopes the good things that happened on the ice in Vegas don't stay there

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jeff Skinner scored a garbage time goal Friday night, a meaningless tally with 11.8 seconds left in a 4-2 loss at Vegas. But even as a goal that had no bearing on the outcome, it was probably one Skinner deserved.

The embattled Buffalo Sabres winger easily had his best game in several weeks. Skinner only has 13 goals and 22 points in 54 games in what rates as one of the worst seasons for a big-money signing in recent NHL history, but is finally starting to show a pulse on the ice.

The Sabres are never going to get their money's worth on Skinner's $9 million cap hit this year. This looks like Skinner's first time failing to score 20 goals since he had 18 in 2014-15. The goal now is to get the shifty winger playing well again and Friday's game was a big step forward.

A scoring change well after the game gave Skinner eight shots on goal, one off his season high he set twice in October. He also had a season-high 14 attempts. He played 15 minutes, 59 seconds, his highest ice time over the last 10 games.

Playing with Curtis Lazar and newcomer Wayne Simmonds, Skinner was hounding the puck all night and pushing to the net against Vegas goalie and former Sabre Robin Lehner. The line dominated play in the offensive zone and Skinner ran up a 75% Corsi rating for the game.

"I felt good and our line played well," Skinner said after the game. "I thought Lazar was really sharp down the middle. I thought 'Simmer' was great on the forecheck disrupting plays. Unfortuantely we couldn't find one early in the game. It would have been nice to get one and change the momentum. Hopefully we can build off that because we got some good chances."

Skinner entered Saturday's game against Arizona with two goals in the last four games after a 22-game drought that was the longest of his career.

Asked if he's forced to ignore stats at this point, Skinner essentnially confirmed the theory when he said, "I'm just trying to win games, to help the team as much as I can. Right now that's the focus."

The Lazar line stayed intact for Saturday's game, Buffalo's third on its four-game road trip. Skinner got rewarded Friday night with three shifts with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart during the third period as the Sabres went for more offense. Eichel and Reinhart went pointless on the first two games of this trip and both were minus-3 on Friday.

Thanks to Skinner, the Lazar line was easily Buffalo's best in the game.

"I thought with Lazar and Simmonds they had a unique personality to them and were moving the puck well," said coach Ralph Krueger. "It looks like Simmonds was getting 'Skins' to the net more, which is having a veteran presence besides him. It can be a reminder with another veteran of what he needs to do. The effort was really there and it something we defintely want to build on."

Skinner agreed that Simmonds has made a quick impression with his new teammates.

"I think he makes a big impact on the whole team," Skinner said. "He's obviously been around a long time. He plays hard, competes every night. He's got some nice hands and skill around the net. The energy he brings, the leadership he brings, he brings a lot of intangibles."

Skinner was frustrated that Lehner stymied him until the final seconds of the game. He had several good chances from in tight and twice failed by inches to beat Lehner to a post on wraparound attempts. The Sabres were locked in a 1-1 tie through 40 minutes but couldn't break through and Vegas pulled away with three third-period goals.

"For the majority of the game, I thought we played solid," Skinner said. "Just give them a little bit of an opening and they find a way to capitalize. We didn't find a way to capitalize back or do it early on. There were good things we did and we have to build on them for the next game."