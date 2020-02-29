Byrne paces Bandits in revenge win over Halifax

The Buffalo Bandits avenged an earlier loss to Halifax this season with a 13-9 victory over the Thunderbirds at the KeyBank Center on Saturday night.

The win moves Buffalo (7-3) into a tie for first place in the NLL North Division with Halifax (7-3).

Josh Byrne led the way for Buffalo with four goals and three assists for seven points. Chase Fraser also had a hat trick for the Bandits in his return from injury.

Dan Lintner and Frank Brown, acquired last week in a trade with Rochester, both made a splash in their team debuts.

Lintner had two goals and two assists while Brown was credited with a pair of assists for Buffalo.

Matt Vinc made 52 saves on 61 shots faced.

Absent from the score sheet was Dhane Smith. He is battling a broken finger and was declared inactive before the game.

Buffalo’s offense looked much more like its old self with Fraser back on the turf. The Bandits opened the game with five straight goals and jumped to an 8-2 lead at the halftime break.

Halifax began to cut into the Bandits’ lead midway through the third quarter. Austin Shanks scored three times in 10 minutes as the Thunderbirds made it a 10-8 game just over five minutes into the fourth quarter.

Lintner came up big for Buffalo in crunch time. Both of his goals came with less than five minutes left in the game to give the Bandits some breathing room.

Cody Jamieson scored with two minutes to spare for the Thunderbirds but it was too little, too late.

Buffalo will be on the road across the border for another matchup with Halifax at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.