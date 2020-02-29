Bread of Life Outreach Center receives $100,000 grant

The Bread of Life Outreach Center in Colden will use a $100,000 community development block grant to help improve its facilities.

The center, at 8745 Supervisor Ave., offers services including the BOLO Food Pantry, the Colden Community Farmers Market and Gabriel's Closet Thrift Shop. Volunteers are preparing to open the Cherry Picker, a nonprofit retail store, at 8795 State Road, to offer a variety of home furnishings and decor.

The center will use the $100,000 federal grant to make improvements including a new roof, updated electrical service, a generator and energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers for its food pantry, said Pat Thoman, the center's executive director.

The nonprofit center serves the towns of Aurora, Boston, Colden, Concord and Holland.