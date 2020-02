Smiles at Let Love Soar Gala for Rachael Warrior Foundation at Hotel Henry

The Let Love Soar Gala benefited the Rachael Warrior Foundation, which supports those suffering from domestic violence in memory of Rachael Wierzbicki, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Hotel Henry. Open bar, high-end food, auctions and live music marked the fundraiser.