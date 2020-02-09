ZAHNO, Randall "Randy"

Of Ransomville, NY, February 6, 2020, age 80, husband of the late Janice A. (Nye) Zahno; father of Camille Zahno of Odenton, MD and Tricia (Sean) Dzierzanowski of Ransomville; grandfather of Amber Racette, Tyler McEvoy and Kendell Dzierzanowski; great-grandfather of Landon Racette; brother of Gayle (late Fred) Butz. No prior visitation. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 12, at 11 AM from the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the W.N.Y. Food Bank, Niagara Hospice or the Ransomville Vol. Fire Co. Ambulance Fund.