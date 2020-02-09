WEAVER, Matthew J.

WEAVER - Matthew J. A lifelong resident of West Seneca, NY, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, surrounded by many loved ones. He was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, and faced his foe with faith, courage, and dignity. Matthew was the son of the late Richard and Shirley (nee Shriver) Weaver. He was predeceased by his eldest brother, Donald Weaver and nephew, Jeffrey Weaver, both of Massachusetts, and his sister-in-law, Cindy (nee Skomski) Weaver of West Seneca. Matthew is survived by his estranged wife, Michele (nee Mirti) Weaver. He was the devoted father of Collin, Alexandra, and Brenna; loyal brother to Stephen (Linda), David, Michael (Julie), Paul and sister-in-law, Mary Weaver. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, who always enjoyed his sarcastic, never-ending sense of humor. Matthew was employed at New Era Cap Company before securing his most recent position as an ECSD #6 Chief Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator. Matthew was active as a committee member with Boy Scout Troop #138. He was also a member of the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood. Family present Monday, February 10th, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton Street (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. A Service of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 11th at 11AM at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 174 Cazenovia Street, Buffalo. Please assemble at Church. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Blue Skies Foundation, 2820 Selwyn Ave., Box 767, Charlotte, NC 28209.