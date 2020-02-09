WAGNER, Florence Helen

WAGNER - Florence Helen Was born in Buffalo on February 8, 1922. She was the daughter of Helen and Vincent Buczkowski. After graduating from D'Youville College, she later worked at the City Court of Buffalo. She married Stephen S. Wagner and had three children, Stephen Jr., Ronald, and Richard. At the age of forty she returned to school at Canisius College and earned her Masters Degree in Business and Teaching while teaching at Sweet Home Senior High School for twenty years. She loved entertaining and cooking, and took many classes under such celebrated chefs as James Beard. She is survived by her three sons, Stephen and partner Ronnie Holland, Ronald and husband Timothy Van Dam, and Richard and wife Jana Wagner, and one grandson Steven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Buffalo, NY 14215, on Monday at 10 AM. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com.