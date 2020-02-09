TUNNEY, Catherine V. "Kay" (McDonnell)

Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Tunney; loving sister of Elizabeth McDonnell and predeceased by seven brothers and one sister; sister-in-law of Richard Tunney. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday (Today) from 5-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Kay was Secretary to the Plant Manager at the Ford Motor Stamping Plant before retiring in 1991. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com