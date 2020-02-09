TUCKER, Andrew A. "Andy"

Of Williamsville, entered into rest on February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Cinque) Tucker; devoted father of Dr. Douglas (JoAnn) Tucker, Dr. Donald (Dian) Tucker, David (Hillary) Tucker and Christopher Tucker; cherished grandfather of Kevin, Laura, Jessica, Laurene (Adam), Brent, Zachary, Quinn and MacKenzie; adored great-grandfather of Charlotte, Joseph Jack and Lucas; loving son of the late Andrew and Christine Tokarsky; dear brother of Sandy (Ronald) Masick and the late Paul (Laurie) Tokarsky; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 noon at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst, 6320 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Mr. Tucker was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and served during WWII. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com