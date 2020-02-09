TOMASZEWSKI, Gloria M. (Mikos)

Of Blasdell/Lackawanna, entered into rest February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel E. Tomaszewski; devoted mother of Daniel (Jacqueline) Tomaszewski, Jacqueline (James) Haas and Diane (Joseph) Tripi; cherished grandmother of Rachael (Daniel), Nathan, Joshua (Kristin), Jonathan, Megan (John), Joseph and Jacob; great-grandmother of Trevor and Jack; loving daughter of the late Thaddeus and Emily Mikos; dear sister of Michael, Joseph and the late Francis and Steven. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 8:30 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Gloria was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court #1311, Windom Home Bureau, Lackawanna Historical Society and the Steel Plant Museum. Gloria loved to paint, sew, golf, shop but most of all, number one, loved her family and was very generous and kind to many. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com