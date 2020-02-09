TAPER, David J.

TAPER - David J. February 6, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Husband of Maureen (nee Schick); loving father of Greg (Jenn) and Nicole Taper. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 and Thursday from 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA of Buffalo, 3495 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com