SZAFRANSKI - Frederick R., Sr. Of Cheektowaga, NY, on February 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Cindy Lou (nee Stewart); loving father and stepfather of Paula (Jason) O'Connor, Pamela (Ken) DeMarzio, Frederick, Jr. (Amanda) Szafranski, Karyn (Derek) Raichel, Brian Szafranski, William (Windy) Meredith, Crystal Meredith and Lisa (Joseph) Buchnowski; cherished Papa-Ski to 16; dear brother of Kathleen (Allen) Murphy and Joseph (Susan) Szafranski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St., (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Resurrection Church, (Union Rd., at Como Park Blvd.) Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Frederick was a former President of the Depew Polish Falcons, and member of the Eagles and Polish Falcons Nest 6. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials in Fred's name be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com