STUMPF, Marie Suzanne "Sue" (Steeg)

February 5, 2020. Loving wife of the late Ronald; dearest mother of Jeanmarie (late Ken) LeClair, Elizabeth "Tish" Urban, John (Julie) Stumpf, and Mary K. Brown; beloved grandmother of Erin, Todd (Nicole), and Brett LeClair, Chris and J.J. (Kelly) Urban, Rachael (Eric) Jurgielewicz, Mandy Carl, Daniel (Carolyn) Stumpf, Bill Brown, and Heather (Eric) Murray; great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Raymond (late Barb) Steeg, late Nancy Steeg, late Theodore (late Diane) Steeg, and the late Daniel (Janet) Steeg; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception R.C. Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com