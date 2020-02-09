Stroh, Raymond

Stroh - Raymond L. February 5, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Nowak) Stroh; devoted father of Michael Stroh, Gregory (Sandy) Stroh, and Kara (David) Stimson; loving brother of Shirley (late Nelson) Kramer, late Charles, and late Norbert (late Connie) Stroh; also survived by four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday, from 4 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, 716-674-5776, where prayers will be held Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please make online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.