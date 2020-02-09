STENGEL, Joan I. (Miller)

Of Elma, NY, February 7, 2020, age 86, beloved wife of the late Siegfried Stengel; daughter of the late Albert and Lillian Miller; sister of the late Marilyn (late Franklin W. Sr.) Henel; aunt of Franklin W. Henel Jr. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Interment to be held privately. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com