SPERDUTI, Robert

SPERDUTI, Robert - Dad, Grampa, our Hero and Shining Star, another B-Day, another year of life taken from you, too soon, too vibrant, why? A kind, gentle soul who we looked up to, gone forever. My heart will never mend. You and Mom are forever in our hearts and thoughts. You left wonderful memories we cherish. LOVE, daughter MARY CATHERINE, Matthew & Michael