SMOLKA, Thelma R. Borkman (Schurr)

SMOLKA - Thelma R. Borkman (nee Schurr)

February 5, 2020; age 96; resident of Clarence, NY and Lakewood, WA; wife of the late Joseph Smolka and the late Donald Borkman; beloved mother of Bonnie (nee Borkman) (late Joseph) Bezila, Peter (Rita) Borkman, James (Gail) Borkman and the late Betsy (nee Borkman) (David) Hoople; loving step-mother of Michelle Woods and James Smolka; cherished grandmother of Michael (Evelyn) Metz, Donald (Carolyn) Metz, Steven Borkman, Matthew (Rozalia) Borkman, Kyra (nee Borkman) (Justin) Monteith, Peter (Amanda) Hoople, Emily Hoople and Steven (Christy) Tyo; dear sister of the late Grace Poulos and the late Ruth Schopf; dearest aunt of Susan, Paul, and Anne; also survived by nine great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a memorial service will be Saturday, February 15th, 11AM at the Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Road (corner of Strickler Rd), Clarence, NY; flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors choice; condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com