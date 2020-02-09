SILVERWOOD, Vera B. (Voisinet)

Age 96, of the Town of Tonawanda and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, February 7, 2020, wife of the late James M. Silverwood, who died in 1975; mother of Susan (Richard) Houghtling and Cheryl (Thomas) Holmes; grandmother of Dr. Richard Houghtling, Jr. (Sergey), Kristen (Ken) Przybyla, Thomas (Denise) Holmes and Jamie (Brendan) Farrell and seven great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn Voisinet; sister of the late Ernest F. Voisinet; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Vera was a member of the G.M. Retirees Club. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 10, from 3-8 PM at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM Tuesday, February 11, in St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Elmwood Ave.) in Kenmore. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Assn. of WNY. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com