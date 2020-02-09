SHELP, Rosemarie (Schnier)

Of Grand Island entered into rest on January 31, 2020. Devoted mother of Edwin (Kimberly) Shelp Jr. and the late Elaine Marie Shelp; cherished grandmother of Grayson; loving daughter of the late John and Mildred Schnier; dear sister of John (Denise) Schnier. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 5 - 8 PM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.