SHEEDY, Janice L. (Liberator)

February 2, 2020, age 68, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of 47 years to David L. Sheedy; daughter of the late Jane (nee DeFalco) and Victor A. Liberator; dear sister of Victor J. (Sally) Liberator; aunt of Amy (Brian) Plecas and Melissa (Brian) Lappin; great-aunt of Sam and Casey; also survived by an aunt, an uncle and cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Janice's memory to the SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224.