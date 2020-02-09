SCHAFER, Lois Marie

SCHAFER - Lois Marie On January 30, 2019, Lois Marie Schafer passed peacefully at the age of 74. Lois was born January 19, 1946 in Brockport, NY to Douglas and Joanna Baker. On March 9, 1968 she married her love, Jim Schafer and they raised 2 children, Kelly and Jason. Lois earned her nursing degree from St. Mary's Nursing School, Rochester, NY. Over the years she was an OR nurse, stay at home mom and spent many years in retail. Lois was known for her commitment to her longtime friends and family. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church and probably said a few prayers for you over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and is survived by her children Kelly and Jason (Kellie) and her grandchildren Jack, Sarah, and Ben. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church on Sweet Home Rd., at 11:00am followed by a grave-site ceremony at White Chapel Memorial Park on Niagara Falls Blvd. Friends and family are welcome to join us at Banchetti by Rizzo's at 550 North French Road starting at 1:30PM.