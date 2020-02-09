RUGANI, Eugene J.

RUGANI - Eugene J. Of Lancaster, NY, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (Nosek); loving father of Jeannine (Steven) Szumigala, Marc (Elizabeth) and Ethan (Kathleen); grandfather of Veronica, Theresa, Steven, Noah, Cecilia, Charlotte and Evelyn; brother of Thomas, Mary Ann (Mark) Davis, John (Teresa), Victoria (Philip) Ferro, Margaret (Philip) Chiaponne and the late Veronica Hagen; brother-in-law of James (Ruby) Nosek and Philip (Linda) Nosek. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Gene will be wearing flannel and the family welcomes everyone to do the same. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com