RAPPA, Lorraine A.

RAPPA - Lorraine A. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 5, 2020; devoted mother of Jimmy Torres, Bradley Torres, Mark Torres and Destiny Rappa; cherished grandmother of three grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Rappa; dear sister of Jackie Rappa, Rosie (Craig) Harrison, James Rappa and the late Joseph Rappa. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., (near Lake Ave.,) on Tuesday from 3 - 7PM for a gathering in Lorraine's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.