PITTLER - Mildred "Gloria"

February 8, 2020, at Elderwood in Lockport. The Pendleton resident was 93. Born in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late George Couch, Sr. and the late Maude Couch. She was the beloved wife of the late Floyd Pittler, and loving mother of Sandra (Thomas)Clawson, Brenda Pittler, and Rebecca Pittler; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (Andrew)Miller and great-grandmother of Owen Miller. She was the sister of the late June (late Walter) Riggs and the late George (Yvonne)Couch, Jr. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her four-legged companions, Maudee and Addie. Family and friends may call at the PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport 14094 on Wednesday 3-7 PM. The Funeral Service will be at her church, St. Paul UCC Shawnee, 3921 Mapleton Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, on Thursday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Niagara County Historical Society 215 Niagara St., Lockport, NY 14094.