PILIPAUSKIS, Nicholas Mark

PILIPAUSKIS - Nicholas Mark Of Washington, DC, formally of Lancaster, NY, suddenly February 4, 2020. Beloved son of Paulette (Kolyer) and the late Chuck; half brother of Lisa (Roger) Koeppel; dearest nephew of Nancy (late Russell) Walthour, Karen (Glenn) Duck, Claudia (late Bruce) Sydoriak; best friend of Tony (Danielle) Galbo; survived by many cousins and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL and loecher inc., funeral home, 27 Aurora St. Lancaster, NY, Wednesday from 3 - 7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster NY, Thursday morning at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Nick was a scholar graduate of Lancaster High School, an Eagle Scout and played football for Purdue University. He obtained his Master's Degree from Jacksonville University and was employed as a Senior VP at Bank of America in Washington DC. In lieu, of flowers donations may be made to Lancaster Football SAC, 1 Forton Dr., Lancaster, NY 14086. Share condolences at www.wendellocherinc.com.