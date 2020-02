OWENS, Evelyn (McCutcheon)

OWENS - Evelyn (nee McCutcheon)

Entered into eternal rest February 3, 2020. The family receive friends Monday, February 10, 2020, 12 Noon - 1 PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 66 Wasson Avenue, Lackawanna, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery.