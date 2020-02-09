OSGOOD, Jessie Irene (Seekings)

OSGOOD - Jessie Irene (nee Seekings) Age 99, of Castile, New York, widow of Wilson Donald Osgood entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 2, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY, from 2-4 pm. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, in the United Church of Christ, 4 Washington Street Castile, NY, at 12 PM. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean, NY. Local arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Jessie was born January 15, 1921, in Ellery, NY; daughter of the late Orma Seekings and Mabel Barber Seekings. She was a retired auto manufacturing assembler for Trico in Buffalo. She was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie Saletta, three great-granddaughters, Emily and Shelby Adamczak, Maddie Rae Hernandez, and five brothers, Marvin, Robert, Gilbert, Orma, LaVerne. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Johnson Zmuda of Charleston, SC; son Anthony Johnson of Fredonia, NY; nine grandchildren, Annette Adamczak (Dwayne), Daniel Zmuda (Ginny), Jacque Zmuda (Christi Buchanan), Laura Raghunath (Steven), Kristen Morrison (Jeremy), Angela O'Rourke (Brian), Luke Johnson (Becca), Calvin Saletta (Kara), Julie Hernandez, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.