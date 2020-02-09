MURPHY, Robert M.

MURPHY - Robert M. February 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Robert M. and Irene (Rycambel) Murphy; dear brother of Susan, Jackie (George "Blackie" Obad), Harold (Rose Campisi), Tracey Sullivan, Michael (Suzanne), and the late Diane, Peter, and Timothy Murphy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services held by the family. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY (828-1846).