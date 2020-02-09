MORSHEIMER, Thomas W.

MORSHEIMER - Thomas W. February 5, 2020; entered into rest after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of Helen (Jean) and devoted father to Mark (late Lisa Hale), Marie (Alan) Kotas and Elizabeth. Forever "Gpop" to his four granddaughters Sarah, Leah, Erin and Rachel; brother to Diane Harvey and the late William Morsheimer. Tom graduated from Canisius High School and cherished his Jesuit education. He was able to enjoy sharing time with former classmates at gatherings for several decades. He began work at Dunlop Tire and Rubber Corporation in 1956 and advanced through various technical, engineering and managerial roles over 47 years. He enjoyed his work immensely. Tom was member of the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1963. He had an affinity for anything related to water and sailing. Tom and Jean were long standing members of the Buffalo Yacht Club. He pursued his passion for flying later in life. He always held a soft spot for animals and was most taken with his last pet, Holly. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice Buffalo for the compassionate care provided to Tom. A visitation and celebration of Tom's life will be held at LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., on Saturday, February 15, from 11 AM-1:30 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 PM. A final blessing will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo or the SPCA of Erie County are most appreciated. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com