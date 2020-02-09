MORRIS, Joel M.

MORRIS - Joel M. February 5, 2020, of Grand Island, son of Kelly L. Smith and the late Robert Morris; brother of the late Shayla K. Smith; grandson of Dennis M. (Laura) Smith and the late Karen and Robert Jablonski and Carol Morris Ackley; nephew of Tamara (Robert) Salczynski, Robyn Jablonski and Dana Smith; also survived by many loving cousins; beloved friend of the late Bobby Ingalsbe. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM, followed by prayers Thursday at 7 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com