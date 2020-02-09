MONACELLI, Martha Ann (Valentine)

Of East Amherst, NY. After intense suffering, Martha was granted her angelic eternal peace on Sunday evening February 2, 2020, while faithfully embraced by her adoring daughters on the campus of Hospice Buffalo at age 92 years, 10 months of being an inspirational blessing of faithfulness and gentility on this earth. Cherished daughter of the late Nicoletta and Benjamin Valentine of Alfedena, Italy; dearest sister of the late Floyd, Roger, William Valentine; genuinely beloved wife 56 years, of the late Robert L. Monacelli; survived by most treasured daughters, Theresa Ann, Rhonda (John) Biondolillo, Michelle (Dave) Kelly of Fairport, NY; incalculably devoted grandmother to Marc Robert, and Laura (Brad) Redenbach and Kyle David, Nicole Therese, Jenna Michelle Kelly; precious nonna to great-granddaughter Mykayla R.; loving aunt to nieces, nephews and to sister-in-law Beverly Valentine; predeceased by caring son-in-law, Dennis. The honor of a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Martha's childhood hometown parish, St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Holley, NY on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Holley, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions in Martha's name can be offered to Hospice Buffalo or St. Mary's Church Community Ministry, Holley, NY and would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home, (Northtowns Chapel).