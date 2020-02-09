MILORO, Salvatore "Sam"

Miloro - Salvatore "Sam"

Age 70, from Buffalo, New York, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sam was born to Joseph and Natalie Miloro on April 23, 1949. Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Natalie, his brother John, and his niece Joanna. He is survived by his daughter Natalie (David); his son Joey (Katie); step-daughter Jennifer (Roy); his sister Marie (Ronnie); his grandchildren, Lance, Jade, Sienna, Ella, and Brody; nephew Michael (Andi), all of Las Vegas, Nevada; nieces Catrina and Marianne (Michael) of Michigan; many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.