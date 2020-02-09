METZLOFF, Park

METZLOFF - Park Of Bennington, NY, February 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late B. Howard and the late June (Meyer); brother of Gretchen, Brant (Terri), and the late Todd (Diane); uncle of Andrew, Christian, T.J., and Matthew; companion of the late Donna Jankowski. A Memorial Service will be held at the Calvary Episcopal Church, 10 Milton St., Williamsville, NY, Wednesday, February 12th at 11 AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com