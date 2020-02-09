MAURER, Donald F.

MAURER - Donald F. February 6, 2020, age 65; beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Tillman) Maurer; devoted father of Ryan (Ashley Cieslewicz) Maurer and Sarah (Andrew) Wojcik; loving grandfather of Averie, Sean, Jenna, and Ryley; dear brother of Bruce (Rita), Robert (Cathy), Stanley, and Allen (Beverly); also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com