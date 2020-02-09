MARTINEZ, Harper Rose

MARTINEZ - Harper Rose Of Tonawanda; entered into rest on January 22, 2020. Loving daughter of the Jacelyn R. Van Volkenburg and Kenneth P. Martinez; dear sister of Arianna Martinez; adored granddaughter of Reina Garcia, Scott Dale, Barbara Cavalieri and Kenneth P. Martinez, Sr. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, 1028 Main St., 4th floor, Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com