MANUEL - James E. "Jaman"

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on February 7, 2020, beloved husband of Constance D. (nee Fears) Manuel. Survived by a loving host of family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Macedonia Baptist Church, 237 E. North St., Buffalo, NY, on Thursday, February 13, from 7-9 PM and again on Friday, February 14, from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 AM. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences can be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com